“It is the busiest that we ever get,” local flower shops gearing up for Valentine’s Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Local flower shops are busy preparing for Valentine’s Day.

Americans spend $2 billion on Valentine’s Day flowers every year. It’s the biggest day in the flower business.

“It is the coup de grâce for us. It is the grand of the grand. It is the busiest that we ever get,” sales associate at Martina’s Flowers and Gifts, Angela Kennedy said.

Local florists are hard at work to make sure they can fill all orders on time.

“We’ve been here all week from 7 [a.m.] to 7 [p.m.]. So sun up to sun down,” owner of Quick Way Flower Shop, Charles Corbitt said.

“We’ve been working very hard for about the past 13 days to make today happen. It takes a lot of work from a lot of people to service the number of customers that we service in the CSRA,” Kennedy said.

Flower arrangements are flying off the shelves at both stores.

“We’re probably about 2,000 arrangements between pickups and deliveries. We think we’ll do bout 700 deliveries on Valentine’s Day,” Kennedy said.

For such a big day, it’s all hands on deck. According to the Society of American Florists, 250 million roses are produced for Valentine’s Day alone.

“We’re just doing whatever it takes to help people have a good Valentine’s Day,” Corbitt said.

On Valentine’s Day, Quick Way Flower Shop will be open until 4 p.m., and Martina’s Flowers and Gifts will be open until 6 p.m.