GROVETOWN, Ga (WJBF)- “Stuff like that doesn’t happen…like a stabbing doesn’t happen in Grovetown. So it just…I don’t know. It has me on alert. Like should I move?” said Victoria Sanabria, who lives in Grovetown.

On Monday, the Grovetown Police Department responded to a reported assault at a home on Fiske Street around 2 a.m.

Officers say they found three people with several stab wounds.

One of the victims is a three-year-old girl. The child along with her mother, Elizabeth Nelson, and grandmother, Darlene Freund, were taken to the hospital.

Police arrested the suspect Phillip Marshall just a few hours later.

“Our officers came across him coming out of the wood line, coming down the train tracks here. Had a brief foot pursuit with him and was able to take him into custody. He has several lacerations at this time that we believe are going to be self-inflicted ” said Jamey Kitchens, Chief of Police, Grovetown Police Department.

Now, authorities are out looking for the weapon they say Marshall used to stab the victims.

NewsChannel 6 spoke to neighbors who say the neighborhood is usually safe, especially for children.

“My kids come out sometimes by themselves, but after this stabbing I’m not going to let them come outside because I’m worried. Like I don’t want nothing bad to happen to them, but I’m just surprised that crime like that is happening here ”

“This was a isolated incident, again, amongst people that were familiar with one another. The perpetrator is in custody so there is no danger to the community ” said Kitchens.

Chief Kitchens says right now there is no further information on the condition of the three victims as the investigation continues.