TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WJBF) – Hurricane Idalia hit Tallahassee, Florida Wednesday morning.

An Aiken County native reached out to NewsChannel 6 to forewarn us of what was to come.

Barclay Bishop spoke to Dale Sweeney who lives about 20 miles from Tallahassee. He experienced the storm’s power firsthand.

He described is as catastrophic.

Florida Wildlife and Game has to have boats out here in the streets just to hunt down survivors who decided to stay and wait it out. This hurricane will fool you. it will fool you. It will make you think that it’s just going to pass over, but within an instant it brings nothing but terror and chaos. Dale Sweeney, Aiken Co. Native

Dale says all is quiet there now – bringing with it a feeling of eeriness as neighbors begin to clean up.