Ironman to take place at the end of September with changes in store

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Greater Augusta Sports Council says its planning on hosting the 2020 Ironman at the end of September.

The annual triathalon is one of the biggest events held in the Garden City outside of the Masters Golf Tournament.

Augusta plays hosts to runners, bikers, and swimmers throughout the world with several events that surround the race. However this year, things will look at little different in order to keep athletes, staff, volunteers and the community safe once the race begins.

Augusta’s Ironman will follow its corporate lead with some noticeable differences such as:

Athletes will be given a mask as part of their race day packet and will be expected to wear it around race venues.

Volunteers will also be given masks as well as gloves when working.

Temperatures will be taken at many of the venues.

Hand sanitizer stations along the path of the race.

Modifying or eliminating non-essential parts of the race like banquets

For more information, you can visit the website here.