AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A participant of last weekend’s Ironman 70.3 Triathlon has died.

IRONMAN 70.3 Augusta shared the post below Monday night on its Facebook page:

We are extremely saddened to confirm the death of a race participant from Sunday’s IRONMAN 70.3 Augusta triathlon. During the swim portion of the race, the athlete required and received medical assistance before being transported to a nearby hospital where they passed away this evening. We share our greatest sympathies with the family and friends of the athlete and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time. We thank the swim safety personnel and first responders who worked quickly to provide the athlete with medical support. IRONMAN 70.3 Augusta

The participant’s name and cause of death have not been released.

This is the second death in two years for the event.