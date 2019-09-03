Investigators searching for long time Villa Europa Employee

The election in 2020, but already things are heating up, not only across the nation, but right here in the great state of Georgia. So we thought we would tackle some of the hottest topics facing our state and the entire country for that matter with a guest who has been kind enough to return to us. He is United States Senator David Perdue. He is going to join us for the entire Means Report today, touring the state, checking on the voters of Georgia and the issues that are important to them. Also focusing on the military and national security, issues that impact us all as does our US economy and the growth that it's experienced, can that be sustained. We'll cover those topics and a lot more with Senator David Perdue.

Brad Means: Senator, thank you so much for taking the time to come back.