Investigators searching for long time Villa Europa Employee

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) Richmond County investigators need your help to find missing man, John Fitzgerald Jones.
Jones has worked for the popular South Augusta restaurant, Villa Europa, for more than twenty years. The owner tells NewsChannel 6, it is extremely out of character for Jones to not show up for work or make contact.
Jones is single, 55 year old man who is about 5’10” and 180 pounds. If you have any information on his whereabouts you’re asked to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at, 706-821-1080.