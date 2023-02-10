AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Investigators need your help in locating a man last seen Monday morning in the area of Richmond Hill Road West.

According to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 62-year-old Jerry Louis Gunter was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, and black and white Converse tennis shoes. He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Gunter could be in the area of East Boundary, Laney Walker Boulevard, or the Walker Memorial Park.

If you have any information that may aid investigators, you’re asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.