AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Investigators need your help in locating an Augusta man last seen earlier this month walking along the 3000 block of Tad Court.

According to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Jamie Robinson was last seen on August 4. He is described as a Black male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a black t-shirt, and brown slides.

Investigators say Robinson’s mother told them that he was working on his brother’s truck in the driveway. She said he asked for a screwdriver, and she told him that she didn’t have one. He told her that he was going to go get one and left in an unknown direction around 7:30 p.m.

Robinson reportedly has friends in the area, and his mother believed that was where he was going. When he didn’t come home, she got worried and went out to search for him but couldn’t find him.

His mother said that she has been trying to contact Robinson since he went missing but the phone was turned off and goes straight to voice mail. He reportedly has a girlfriend who lives near East Boundry, and the girlfriend told his mother that she had also not seen Robinson in weeks and was worried. He reportedly has not left for long periods of time without reaching out to someone.

Robinson may go by the nickname “Bird.” If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Robinson, you’re asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.