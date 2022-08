AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Investigators are searching for a 37-year-old Augusta man who they say may be suffering from a mental health crisis.

According to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Keith Styburski was last seen on Tuesday, July 26 on the 2300 block of Mims Road. He could possibly be in the area of Highway 56 and Watkins Pond Road on foot.

If you have any information on Styburski’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1080.