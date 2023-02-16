AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Investigators in Richmond County need your help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Savannah Marie Bass was last seen on Friday, Feb. 10 on the 2000 block of Gordon Highway.

Bass left in an unknown make and model vehicle with a Hispanic male that possibly resides in the area of Wrightsboro Road or Old Edgefield Road in North Augusta.

Bass is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds. If you have any information regarding Bass’ whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080..