JENKINS COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Investigators are searching for a missing Jenkins County man who disappeared more than a week ago and has not been seen or heard from since.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Ricky “Esco” Green was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 2 in the area of Hendrix Street in Millen.

Green is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He has several tattoos including a neck tattoo and “loyalty” on his right hand.

If you have any information that may aid investigators on the whereabouts of Green, you’re asked to contact the Jenkins County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 982-4211 or (478) 982-1570.