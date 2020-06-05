Investigators search for Wagener man diagnosed with dementia

WAGENER, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County investigators are asking for your help in finding a missing man.

98-year-old Larry Heaton was last seen between 11:40 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Mr. Heaton reportedly told his wife that he was going to the farmers market in Aiken or Columbia.

His wife has informed investigators that he is diagnosed with dementia.

Mr. Heaton was reportedly driving a grey 2016 Nissan Rogue with SC license plate 146332W

He’s described as being 6′ tall, approximately 180lbs and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and brown khaki pants.

If you have any information, please call investigators at 803-648-6811