AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Investigators are searching for two missing teens.

15-year-old Trineti Jonnae Wood and 16-year-old Deveon Jonquavius Wood were last seen on July 7th on the 2400 block of Madrid Drive.

Deveon was reportedly driving a burgundy Chrysler 200 with Trineti inside.

If you have any information, please call 706-821-1080