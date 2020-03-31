Investigators search for missing woman last seen in McDuffie Woods area

Kyanna Q. Williams (left) and ‘Will’ (right)

(WJBF) – Richmond County investigators are searching for a missing woman.

29-year-old Kyanna Q. Williams was last seen in the McDuffie Woods area in February.

She is believed to be with a white male subject named ‘Will’.

Will is said to be a long haul trucker and may be driving a semi across the country.

If you have any information, please call 706-821-1080

