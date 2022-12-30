RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Investigators are searching for a man they say left his home Friday morning and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

According to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 74-year-old L.D. Henderson was last seen driving a white 2004 Ford Mustang away from his home on the 3700 block of Fairington Drive off Tobacco Road in South Augusta.

At the time of his disappearance, it is unknown what exactly Henderson was wearing. He is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. He reportedly suffers from severe dementia.

If you have any information that may aid investigators, you’re asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.