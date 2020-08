AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at Smoke Life Vape Store on Wrightsboro Road. Deputies say they found a male victim that had been shot in the face. The victim was taken to Augusta University Medical Center by ambulance.

Investigators say the incident is in its early stages of investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available. WJBF has a reporter on the scene.