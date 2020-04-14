Investigators are still searching for the man who brought a gun into a home where a toddler was shot

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — Columbia County Investigators are still searching for the man who brought a gun into a home where a one-year-old child was shot Monday. It happened on Cummings Road, near the intersection of Blanchard and Washington roads. Police say the suspect was gone before they got to the scene.

There are not many updates in the search at this point. Investigators are trying to determine what happened and who’s responsible.

“It’s going to come down to being able to identify who was present during the incident,” explained Sgt. Josh Bogdanow. “As well as what parties were involved in the incident.”

A one-year-old, eight-year-old, and a six-year-old came to the house with their mother. The children were watching tv alone in the living room when police say the eight-year-old found a handgun and accidentally shot the two-year-old in the stomach. The little girl was rushed to the hospital.

“I was updated when I came in this morning, that she was still alive,” said Bogdanow. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to her and her family.”

Sgt. Bogdanow says he was first to arrive on the scene. He says these are the hardest calls to respond to, especially during a time like this.

“We’re also dealing with the pandemic, which is something we’ve never done before,” explained Bogdanow. “That goes secondary when we are trying to save someone’s life, especially when they are that young.”

The Columbia County deputy says they have to put their emotions aside, so they can get justice for this little girl.

“Once we get that under control, and once we get that to the professionals because EMS arrived after we did,” said Bogdanow. “We gave the girl to EMS who are trained to deal with those types of injuries. Then we can take a step back and worry about the investigation, so we can get justice for the crime that occurred.”

Again, this is an active investigation. If you have any information that can lead to a possible arrest of the suspect, you are urged to call the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

