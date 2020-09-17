Investigation underway after woman shot in face in Monetta

MONETTA, Sc (WJBF) — Aiken County investigators are searching for three suspects connected with a shooting in Monetta.

According to Captain Eric Abdullah, a woman was shot in the face on Old Shoals Road. Neighbors tell NewsChannel 6 they heard several gunshots. When they looked out their window, they saw the female victim driving away from the men who were shooting at her.

“This is the first time it’s ever happened in our area like this,” Lou Leaphart said.

The suspects fled the scene. Meanwhile, the victim drove herself to a nearby Dollar General seeking help and was transported to a local hospital by a private citizen.

The incident concerned neighbors, who worried about their families and students at nearby Ridge Spring-Monetta Middle/High School.

“We’re going through a lot right now,” Leaphart said. “There’s no time for that. If you’re not safe in your own home, where can you be safe at?”