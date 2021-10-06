Investigation continues into deadly Thomson plane crash

THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) — Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) continued combing through evidence for a second day in Thomson, looking for any signs explaining why a cargo plane may have crashed.

“We’ll be here for as long as it takes,” Adam Gerhardt, an NTSB senior air safety investigator, said Tuesday.

The Dassault Falcon business jet crashed early Tuesday morning while traveling from Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport to the Thomson-McDuffie County Regional Airport early Tuesday morning. It was less than a mile from the runway in Thomson. The two men onboard, Raymond Bachman and Claude Duschesne, were killed.

NTSB investigators spent the day examining what was left of the plane and its engines, marking important pieces of evidence.

“Right now, the most important aspect of the investigation is documenting the perishable evidence. With the passage of time, it’s going to get a lot more difficult for us to properly document those pieces of information.”

NewsChannel 6 got a closer of the crash site Wednesday. A tree could be seen cut in half. A piece of it was found on the other side of the yard.

Tuesday’s crash heightened concerns for some residents who live in or near the flight path.

“It was very evident that it [plane] was really low to the ground,” Paul McCorkle said.

However, John Waller, the Thomson City Administrator, says it is too early to know if changes need to be made to the area surrounding the flight path or airport.

“People may be concerned about planes flying too low,” Waller said. “But, until yesterday, I’ve never heard that that was an issue.”

Waller says the city of Thomson will participate with the investigation.

“Obviously, we’re going to do everything we need to do to make sure flight operations are safe at the airport.”