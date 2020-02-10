Internal investigation launched in death of teen, neighbors report shootings often

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – We take a closer look into the death of a teen shot and killed last Friday night.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office launched an internal investigation in relation to the shooting death of 17-year-old De’Angelo Burns.

NewsChannel 6 spent the day looking more into the teen’s life.

The 3,000 block of Abelia Drive seems quiet. However, neighbors told tell NewsChannel 6 off camera that they hear a lot of shootings.

A Friday night shooting there led to the death of 17-year-old De’Angelo Burns. Authorities report he was driven to the Circle K on Peach Orchard Road where he died.

NewsChannel 6 went to his home on the 2,000 block of Smith Drive, not far from where Burns was shot and killed.

Neighbors on Smith Drive did not want to go on camera due to the type of crime, but several of them told us that there were shootings at the home within the past month. We were also told by those neighbors that Burns was a troubled teen and that law enforcement made trips to the home recently.

NewsChannel 6 independently confirmed that three juvenile visits and a general check were made to the home in the past month.

There is still no word on a suspect in this shooting.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released any information on the details of its internal investigation either.

Count on us to keep you updated on this story.

Photojournalist: Gary Hipps