COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – There will be intermittent, temporary lane shifts on Hereford Farm Road.

According to traffic engineers, the lanes shifts will be from Columbia Road to North Belair Road on Monday, October 30th to Friday, November 10th from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M.

Drivers are to expect delays and are asked to please seek an alternate route if possible.