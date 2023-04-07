COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Drivers need to be aware of intermittent, temporary lane closures with lane shifts in the McConnell Run subdivision due to paving.

Officials say the following roads will have intermittent lane closures: Dozier Road, Dorothy Avenue, William Avenue, and Turkey Run.

The temporary lane closures will start Tuesday, April 11th and end Sunday, April 30th from 7 A.M. to 7 P.M.

Residents are being asked to remove trash cans and any vehicles being parked in the roadway because there will be cleaning of the roadway taking place so there could be dust at times.

Drivers are to expect delays and are being asked to please seek an alternate route if possible.