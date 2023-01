COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Drivers need to be aware of intermittent, temporary lane closures with lane shifts on River Island Parkway.

The temporary lane closures are due to shoulder work and will start Thursday, January 5th until Tuesday, January 31st from 7 A.M. to 7 P.M.

Residents are being advised to remove trash cans and any vehicles parked in the roadway because there will be cleaning of the roadway so there is the potential for dust at times.