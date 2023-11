COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Drivers need to be aware of intermittent, temporary lane closures on Flowing Wells Road.

According to traffic engineers, the lane closures will be between Wheeler Road and Columbia Road on Wednesday, November 1st to Thursday, November 30th from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M.

Officials say that this temporary lane closure is associated with the roadway-widening project for Flowing Wells Road.