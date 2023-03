COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – There will be an intermittent, temporary lane closure on Millhaven Road.

According to traffic engineers, the lane closure will be between Crown Mill Drive and Wade Plantation Drive.

The lane closure will take place Tuesday, March 14th from 8 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Drivers are to expect delays and, if possible, are being asked to seek an alternative route.