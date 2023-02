COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Drivers need to be made aware of an intermittent, temporary lane closure.

According to the Columbia County Traffic Engineering and Operations Department, the closure will take place at the intersection of Columbia Road at South Old Belair Road.

The installation began on Monday, February 20th and will continue until Friday, March 31st.

Traffic engineers say the closure is due to the installation of a new traffic signal.