COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Construction continues as the Furys Ferry Road roadway-widening project resumes on Monday.

According to traffic controllers, lane closures with traffic shifts will start back Monday, August 1st until Friday, Friday 5th.

From 9 A.M. to 4 P.M., there will be intermittent, lane closures on Sullivan Hartfield Rd at the intersection of Furys Ferry Road and on Oleander Drive at the intersection of Furys Ferry Road.

Officials say drivers are to expect delays and are being asked to use an alternative route if possible.