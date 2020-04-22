Inmates getting protective gear at RC jail

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) In recent days two people working at the Webster tested positive for the coronavirus.

A deputy jailer, and a contract health care worker.

The Sheriff says to stop the spread some personal protection gear is on the way for inmates.

“We were able to locate cloth masks designed to be used in a correctional setting to distribute to all of our inmates working with Ms Sams in the procurement department we were able to make an emergency purchase and hope to have those masks here by the end of the week,” said Sheriff Richard Roundtree.

So far a half dozen inmates have been tested with all negative, the Sheriff says he’s increasing the tests for inmates who may have had contact with the heath care provider.