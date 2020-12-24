Inmate found dead in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center Christmas Eve morning, according to the Richmond County coroner.

Deputies say they found 31-year-old Travis Smith in a cell unresponsive at 8:15 a.m. Attempts to revive Smith were unsuccessful. Smith was prounounced dead at 10:00 a.m.

Smith’s body will be autopsied at the GBI crime lab.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has requested the GBI to conduct an investigation into Smith’s death. RCSO’s Internal Affairs Division is investigating his death as well.

Continue to count on NewsChannel 6 for any further developments.