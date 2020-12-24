Inmate, former Richmond County Deputy, found dead in cell

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that an inmate at the county detention center, former Richmond County Deputy John Sharkey, was found dead in his cell Thursday morning.

Investigators say Sharkey was found at 5:15 a.m. in his cell with a bedsheet around his neck.

Staff members reportedly cut the bed sheet and attempted medical aid with the assistance of an on-duty nurse.

Sharkey had been at detention center for 21days.

No foul play suspected and an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

In November, Sharkey was reported missing and suicidal before being found later. He reportedly committed himself to a facility for treatment, at the time.

Earlier this month, Sharkey was terminated from his position at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, for ‘conduct unbecoming and criminal acts’. He was cited for Fleeing/Attempting to Elude and Reckless Driving as a result of the pursuit initiated by Columbia County which entered Richmond County.

He was arrested in Columbia County the next day and charged with Aggravated Stalking for violating a Family Violence Protective order.

