WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Burke County Sheriff’s Office reported the death of an inmate at the Burke County Detention Center.

On Thursday at 9:30pm, Burke County EMA was called to the Burke County Detention Center after an inmate collapsed from chest discomfort. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, the inmate collapsed and was slow to respond to verbal commands.

Burke EMA arrived on scene at 9:24 p.m. and began CPR. The inmate, 51-year-old Brian O’Neal Fitzgerald, was taken to Burke Medical Center for continued care. Fitzgerald ,from Sardis, Georgia passed away at 10:06 p.m.

The Coroner’s Office was notified. Preliminary findings indicate that Fitzgerald died of an apparent heart attack.

He was being held in the detention center on Second degree Arson charges.