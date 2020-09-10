Inmate death at Webster Detention Center under investigation

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The death of an inmate at the Webster Detention Center is under investigation.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen tells us that 34-year-old Ashley Asuncion was taken to University Hospital Wednesday night.

Asuncion was pronounced dead at 6:42 a.m. Thursday morning.

An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Lab.

No word yet on a cause of death.

Asuncion’s last listed charges were Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession and Use of Drug Related Objects

