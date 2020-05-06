Inmate at Allendale Correctional dies following complications of COVID-19

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — An inmate at the Allendale Correctional Institution is dead following complications of COVID-19

The South Carolina Department of Corrections made the announcement Wednesday, May 6.

We’re told 60-year-old Bryan Furman died at an outside hospital Wednesday after being hospitalized since May 4. Furman, who had several underlying medical conditions, tested positive for the coronavirus on May 5.

Officials say as of Wednesday, 15 offenders and eight staff members at Allendale have tested positive for COVID19. The institution is on quarantine. SCDC, with about 17,330 offenders, currently has 39 positive offenders systemwide. There are 30 active staff cases.

“SCDC is working closely with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control to ensure proper guidelines and protocols are being followed to safely manage our staff and offenders,” officials said in a news release.

We’ve learned this is the department’s second inmate death associated with the virus.