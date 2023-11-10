AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Several lanes of I-20 are closed near the Georgia/South Carolina state line after multiple crashes in the same location.

According to Richmond County dispatch, the call came in at 4:15 p.m. There are reportedly two crashes on the Westbound side. One crash has injuries reported and involves multiple vehicles. Dispatch tells NewsChannel 6 they do not know the status of the other crash.

All but one lane of Westbound I-20 are closed near the Riverwatch Parkway exit.

This story is developing.