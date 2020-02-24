Information wanted on Aiken Man charged with forgery and identity fraud

In this day of technology, lawyers and doctors are attempting to use brain scan to look into the mind of criminals. Think MRIs, think PET scans that look at people's brains and try to figure out why they commit crimes. Is that useful? Is that something that we could depend on in a trial? We'll talk about it. Speaking of trials, how about neurolaw? It is really making headlines lately and it has to do with trying to use the discoveries of neuroscience and try to apply them in a legal setting. We'll talk about how useful neurolaw is and if it's something that could continue to make headway in the future. And internet-based data, what does that mean? That means what if somebody posts something that is somewhat sketchy and then later they become the next mass shooter. Should we have seen those red flags in those social media posts? We can't think of a better person to tackle all of those difficult subjects with than MCG Forensic Psychologist, Dr. Michael Vitacco, a Means Report veteran.

Brad Means: Dr. Vitacco, thanks as always for coming back.