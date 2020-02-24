Information wanted on Aiken Man charged with forgery and identity fraud

Live Now
AIKEN, SC. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested 46-year-old Michael Andre Walcott (A.K.A Andrew Orlando) of Aiken Monday around 2:20 P.M.

A victim alerted the police on August 12, 2019 after repeatedly attempting to get a title to a vehicle she bought from Walcott. Investigators determined Walcott had been going by Daquan Rashad Clarke of Dallas, Ga.

Walcott is charged with:

  • Breach of Trust of more than $2,000
  • Unlawful Use of License
  • 6 counts of Forgery
  • 2 counts of Alternating-Forging-or Counterfeiting Certificate of Title
  • 2 counts of Identity Fraud.

Other charges may be added as this is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any more information on Michael Andre Walcott (A.K.A Andrew Orlando or Daquan Clarke) please call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.

