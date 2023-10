AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An infant has succumbed to injuries he received in a car crash in August.

On August 14, 2-month-old Mason Lewis was in a vehicle driven by his father when they were involved in a crash on Kissingbower Road at Milledgeville Road.

Mason was transported to Wellstar MCG for treatment after the crash.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen tells us that, after 2 months, he was pronounced dead on Saturday, October 21 at 8:49 p.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled.