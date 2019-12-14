Indie Movie Night heads to Augusta Sunday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Local film makers are becoming more common in the Garden City and they want to share their work with you.

Victory Productions Network of Augusta, Georgia in collaboration with Sa Jules, L.L.C. will be hosting an Indie Movie Night on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the Augusta Mini Theater, 2548 Deans Bridge Road, Augusta.

Doors open at 5 p.m., and the event will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m.

The night will include the world premiere of Victory Productions Network’s short film Me, Myself, And I, and the encore presentation of Sa Jules, L.L.C.’s short film Never Too Late To Leave And Live. Advanced tickets $7 and admission at the door is $10.

Karlton Clay and Sa Jules joined Good Morning Augusta Weekends anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk more about the event and the milestone of 350 total episodes of original content by Victory Productions Network.