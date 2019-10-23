Incubating a new business … The Zen Twins launch new business at the Red Rooster during Art Trot

McCORMICK, SC- (McCormick Messenger/WJBF)

The Red Rooster is proud to welcome a pair of debuting vendors to its lineup. The “Zen Twins” are Katie Patterson Walton and Kaycie Patterson Wells, natives of McCormick, who are launching a hands-on location for their essential oil products at 118 S. Main St., McCormick. Featured at their vendor spot on the first level in the Red Rooster during the Nov. 1 Art Trot, the twins are excited to meet and greet the public from 6 to 8 p.m. and share first-hand information.

DoTERRA Serenity blend

Quality products, quality results and quality education are the goals these fresh-faced ladies intend to provide. Personally experiencing the beneficial results of essential oils for the past 3-4 years created much enthusiasm in the Greenwood Emerald High School English teachers which evolved into initiating this business venture. Ethical sourcing (paying suppliers fairly as well as treating them ethically) and superior products were criteria required by Katie and Kaycie as they searched for product sources. Their thoughtful research connected them with doTERRA Company, based in Pleasant Grove, Utah. DoTERRA (Latin for gift of the earth) has a global network of artisans and distillers and has established high product standards that result in “certified therapeutic grade” oils.

Love of teaching carries over to providing their customers with individualized attention and thorough education. A customer base of trust and confidence in the Zen Twins has already resulted. Find them on Facebook – The Zen Twins. Come visit them at the Red Rooster, 5-6 p.m., the first Monday of each month to receive customized information.

The public is invited to attend McCormick’s downtown Art Trot Nov. 1, to view artisans’ exhibits at several locations. Complimentary music, refreshments will be offered.

This story first appeared in the McCormick Messenger.