Increase in demand for rapid COVID 19 testing days ahead of Christmas 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Rapid COVID 19 testing locations in the area are seeing a drastic increase in demand.

The CDC advises against holiday travel this year, but encourages those who do decide to travel to get tested first.

“Our call center to schedule the COVID 19 testing received 2,500 phone calls during business hours yesterday,” Dr. Phillip Coule, AU Health Chief Medical Officer said.

This spike in demand comes just before the holidays. Dr. Mark Newton, CEO of MedNow Urgent Care, says this may be happening because people are planning on seeing their families, some “for the first time in a year.”

“That’s the way they can protect their other family members too, especially if they might be in the vicinity of others who might be a little more vulnerable,” Dr. Newton said. “I think it’s one step people are taking in trying to be safe.”

The demand is so large that it can be hard for local medical professionals to see everyone.

“We’ve seen an unprecedented demand in terms of COVID testing prior to the holidays to the point that we are having a little bit of a challenge of managing that capacity,” Dr. Coule said.

In an effort to meet this need, MedNow opened a rapid COVID testing site on Washington Road.

“That one pretty much is first come first serve, but it does run very efficiently because that’s all we do there,” Dr. Newton said.

While the CDC recommends testing before any holiday travel, they advise people to stay home this year and follow CDC guidelines.

“Whether you’re able to be tested or not, I strongly encourage that people consider the risk that is present in the community right now when they schedule their holiday gatherings or Christmas dinner,” Dr. Coule said. “That is incredibly high risk right now, and in fact, the risk has never been higher.”