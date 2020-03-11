Inaugural Masters week concert canceled

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The next big thing for Lake Olmstead Stadium will have to wait. The stadium was supposed to be the site of a big concert during Masters this year.

C4 Live, a Las Vegas-based live event production company, has pulled the plug on the concert.

“It’s unfortunate C4 had to pull out of the Masters this year,” said District 8 Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

In a statement, C4 Live told us they knew it was going to be a challenge to book high-end talent in 90 days when negotiations were finalized in January this year with the City of Augusta and that the pieces did not come together fast enough.

“The city did not get the contract approved quick enough. If we could have got it approved in November, everything was was fine but it took us longer to approve it. So instead of bringing in mid-level, bottom tier entertainment, as you call you it, they’re not going to do the event this year but it will be lined up next year,” explained District 10 Commissioner John Clarke.

Augusta leaders confirmed the coronavirus is not the cause of the concert’s postponement.

“Believe it or not, it didn’t have anything to do with the coronavirus,” said Commissioner Clarke.

All over the country, we’re starting to see big, public events postponed due to the coronavirus. Like the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California. The South by Southwest Festival in Austin was canceled because of the virus.

Commissioner Garret said, “Anytime you hear of cancellation is disappointing but you know I don’t think anyone could have anticipated what we’re seeing around the world a couple of months ago.”

C4 Live did tell us they still want to be apart of the Augusta community. The 10-year lease between C4 Live and Augusta will continue.