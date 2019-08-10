Inaugural “Augusta Youth Expo” exposes youth to career opportunities

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Several individuals and organizations came together to share success stories with students. Co-founders Niki Watson and Tonda Linsey hosted the inaugural “Augusta Youth Expo” Saturday. They say Augusta is growing and changing, and the residents must grow too.

“It’s dishearting when you look around, and you don’t see anybody look like you,” said Watson. “When you see people looking like you thriving, and getting beyond where you were, beyond your neighborhood, beyond your mindset, it’s empowering.”

“Students at an early age need to understand ‘hey you need to know to calculate your bank account,” explained Linsey. “You need to have a bank account. You need to know how to present yourself in job interviews. It’s never too late or too earlier to start a business.”

The co-founders say they hope the kids take away this; become successful in their communities without being a pro athlete or famous entertainer.