AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Downtown Augusta is getting ready to have it’s first block party in awhile with the inaugural 10th Street Bazaar.

“We’ve got all the businesses on 10th Street to participate. We’ve got performances, artists, vendors, and part of the proceeds all go to Savannah River Keeper, so it’s also for a great cause that stays local and we’re really looking forward to it,” said The Bee’s Knees, General Manager, John Porter.

The purpose of the event is to bring businesses and the community together for a day of fun.

“Downtown just really needs more events and we really need to come across as collaborative instead of competitive. I think that everyone thinks that all the downtown businesses are out to get each other, when really when one person benefits we all benefit,” said Porter.

It’s a free event that will have plenty to do.

“There’s a ton of different vendors who have anything ranging from jewelry, to clothing, to soaps, to CBD, and then there’s a ton of local artists that you’ll know and recognize. There’s a live painting panel, there’s local musicians, and we’re doing a bit of street cooking too,” said Porter.

The event happens on Saturday, October 8, from 11 AM – 7 PM. Here’s a list of some of the activities and vendors:

Street Cooking:

The Bee’s Knees

Manny’s Sports Off Broad

Pho-Ramen’l

Pineapple Ink

Tacocat



Musical Performances:

Celia Gary – 12pm

forceghost – 2pm

Dandeli – 4pm

The Ethan Stallings Group – 5:30pm

DJ Coco, DJ Eric Kinlaw, and DJ Matt Porter will be spinning throughout the day



Local Artists:

Yana Bondar

Debra Estep

Zoey Greene

Jackie Mayo

Christina Miller

Painting Dead Girl

Avery Prather

and more



Local Vendors:

Black Rose Jewelry

Deadstock Daisies Vintage

Frizzy Kitten Jewelry

Mamasota’s Vintage

Sage & Cedar Organics

Savannah Riverkeeper

Southeastern Exposure Winnebago Photo booth

Sweet Pea Soapery

Vibe Smoothie Truck