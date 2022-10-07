AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Downtown Augusta is getting ready to have it’s first block party in awhile with the inaugural 10th Street Bazaar.
“We’ve got all the businesses on 10th Street to participate. We’ve got performances, artists, vendors, and part of the proceeds all go to Savannah River Keeper, so it’s also for a great cause that stays local and we’re really looking forward to it,” said The Bee’s Knees, General Manager, John Porter.
The purpose of the event is to bring businesses and the community together for a day of fun.
“Downtown just really needs more events and we really need to come across as collaborative instead of competitive. I think that everyone thinks that all the downtown businesses are out to get each other, when really when one person benefits we all benefit,” said Porter.
It’s a free event that will have plenty to do.
“There’s a ton of different vendors who have anything ranging from jewelry, to clothing, to soaps, to CBD, and then there’s a ton of local artists that you’ll know and recognize. There’s a live painting panel, there’s local musicians, and we’re doing a bit of street cooking too,” said Porter.
The event happens on Saturday, October 8, from 11 AM – 7 PM. Here’s a list of some of the activities and vendors:
Street Cooking:
The Bee’s Knees
Manny’s Sports Off Broad
Pho-Ramen’l
Pineapple Ink
Tacocat
Musical Performances:
Celia Gary – 12pm
forceghost – 2pm
Dandeli – 4pm
The Ethan Stallings Group – 5:30pm
DJ Coco, DJ Eric Kinlaw, and DJ Matt Porter will be spinning throughout the day
Local Artists:
Yana Bondar
Debra Estep
Zoey Greene
Jackie Mayo
Christina Miller
Painting Dead Girl
Avery Prather
and more
Local Vendors:
Black Rose Jewelry
Deadstock Daisies Vintage
Frizzy Kitten Jewelry
Mamasota’s Vintage
Sage & Cedar Organics
Savannah Riverkeeper
Southeastern Exposure Winnebago Photo booth
Sweet Pea Soapery
Vibe Smoothie Truck