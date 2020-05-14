In-person voting begins in Columbia County May 18th

Columbia CountY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County’s Board of Elections is opening their doors to vote in-person on Monday, May 18th.

Since the coronavirus, the Presidential Preference Primary has been postponed, and voting this year has been a different process.

The only precinct that will be open for early voting is the G3 building off Ronald Reagan Dr.

Voters will have a combined ballot for the Presidential Preference Primary and General Elections.

If you participated in early voting back in March or absentee ballot voting, your selections have been saved. The new ballot will be updated for each individual.

Executive Director of the Board of Elections for Columbia County, Nancy Gay, says “if you requested an absentee ballot to be mailed to you and you change your mind and you want to go vote in person, the proper way to handle that is to take that absentee ballot with you wen you go vote in person. Whether it’s early voting or on election day, you take that ballot, you surrender it to the poll official, and they can cancel it right then and there on the spot and let you vote in person.”

She also says they will be practicing CDC guidelines inside the polls.

“We do have masks. We have installed sneeze guards and that kind of stuff over at G3. When people come in, we are going to social distance. We ask that people use hand sanitizer. We have stylists, individual stylists that we are going to ask voters to use and we are going to clean them and disinfect them as they leave,” says Gay.

Early voting ends June 5th for election day on June 9th. The polls will be open from 8:00 AM-5:00 PM. Voting will also be Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 9:00am to 4:00pm at the G3 building.

Voters can review sample ballots by logging on to www.mvp.sos.ga.gov before coming in to vote in person.

If you vote through the Absentee Ballot, the last day an absentee ballot can be issued is Friday, June 5. The Board of Elections must receive ballots back from the voter by June 9 at 7:00pm.For more information, log on to www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or call our office at

For more information CLICK HERE or call the Board of Elections office at 706-868-3355.