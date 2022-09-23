AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – “In Living Color” and “Living Single” star Kim Coles is making her way to Augusta.

She’ll be speaking at Augusta Technical College on Thursday, September 29th, at 1pm, in the Jack B. Patrick ITC Auditorium on the Augusta Campus.

We reached out to Coles to get an idea about what she’d be speaking about, as well as ask her about her career.

How did you get started in acting and what do you consider your big break?

“So I actually got started in acting by being a standup comedian. My first entrance in to the entertainment business was standup, and so for me, my first break really was ‘Showtime at the Apollo.’ I had a chance to be on a national show. I performed there several times, not as an amateur, even though I was an amateur, they treated me like I was a professional and so that was the thing that lead to everything else. If I hadn’t have done that I might not have been seen for ‘In Living Color’. I think ‘Showtime at the Apollo’ is my first national experience,” said Coles.

Talk to us about your time on “Living Color.”

“I knew there was such buzz the beginning of the show. The audition process was really intense. Kennan wanted people who could do multiple characters, so you had to show up and pull out your suitcase of accents, and I remember being on the set early on and going ‘this is going to be amazing,’ because there’s nothing like this, there hadn’t been anything like this, and as a child of the 70’s and growing up and watching all of those variety shows, so the fact that he was bring it back and adding the freshness of the diversity, I was certain it was going to be a hit, and it was.”

Tell about your time on “Living Single.”

“I think of ‘Living Single’ as one of the sparkling jewels of my career. It was five seasons, that’s another show that when we were reading the script at the table, the very first time, I was like ‘this is going to be huge,’ the six of us got along right away and we formed a family really quickly, and as much fun as you see on the show, we were having twice as much fun behind the scenes. So I think that energy is infused, and thank you for continuing to watch because I get those residual checks, thank you.”

What are you going to be speaking about at Augusta Tech?

“I’m going to be speaking about driving your C.A.R. all the way to success, and because I thing I’m very clever, C.A.R is an acronym for being someone in the world who decides to captivate, activate, and radiate their best selves at all times, and so it’s really all about stepping in to your dreams and desires and being a stand for what it is you want to do so you can do it powerfully, and each one of us has a way that we captivate in the world. We have to activate on our dreams, and then you radiate that out, and opportunities come your way. What I’ve done over the years is taken my comedy realm and matched it with this desire to speak, and so it’s one part comedy show, one part inspiration, and all parts fun, and love.

The event will feature a Q&A after the keynote address, as well as a meet and greet. For info on how to register for the event CLICK HERE .