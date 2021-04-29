Imperial Theatre to stream “From Mozart to Motown” to raise money for renovations

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Imperial Theatre and Russell Joel Brown are teaming up to raise money for their historic renovation.

This weekend, May 1st and 2nd, the organization is streaming Brown’s show, “From Mozart to Motown.” Proceeds will go directly to the Imperial Theatre.

The show was well-received when it originally premiered in 2004.

NewsChannel 6 sat down with Brown to ask what makes the show special and why it’s important to help the theatre.

How important is it for people to donate to the Imperial right now?

“It is imperative,” says Brown. “Of course, all of us have been going through the pandemic and all of us have had our various challenges with it, but I would argue that arts groups have been one of the hardest hit industries because no ones going to the theater. To be going and sit next to a stranger is more than most people would be willing to do. So, I thought the Imperial is home to the Colton Ballet, it’s home to the Augusta Players, it’s home to so many organizations that I wanted to do something because it was also the home to ‘Mozart to Motown’ from 2002, 2003, and 2004. I did five shows in that theater, all of then sold out. So, I thought this would be great: let’s show that video. We can raise some money for the Imperial and people can have a feel-good evening at home with your lazy boys.”

What would you say to someone who hasn’t seen the show to get them to check it out?

“This is a musical extravaganza. It’s ten different styles of music: classical, spiritual, Broadway, jazz, blues, country, African, R&B, rock, and gospel. I have a cast of fifteen high school students as my back-up singers and dancers. There’s a six piece band in the pit, grand piano on the stage, and production numbers throughout. So, I’m very proud of it and Augusta seemed to really love it. We turned people away at the door the first year and we sold out every show after that. So, it was the must go event of the season.”

