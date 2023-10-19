AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Imperial Theatre is receiving $30,000 from a grant given by The Fox Theatre.

Organizers with The Fox Theatre announced that they have awarded a total of $500,000 to 12 historic theatres, which is celebrating Fox Theatre Institute’s 15th Year in supporting Georgia’s Historic Theatres.

According to representatives, the grants are funded in three categories: Historic Preservation, Technical Assistance and Services and Urgent/Emergency Needs.

According to the official release, this is the Imperial Theatre’s fourth time receiving this grant, and organizers say that this is to assist in the purchasing and installing of a new sound system in their theatre.

Officials say the Imperial Theatre continues to effectively fulfill its mission to be utilized by the community, which is why it is once again a recipient of this particular grant.

“Now in our 15th year, FTI has had a tremendous opportunity to increase the preservation of historic theatres and see positive results for their ongoing economic and cultural impact created for their surrounding downtowns,” said Leigh Burns, Director of the Fox Theatre Institute. “We have exciting plans for the next 15 years and look forward to continuing our investment while expanding the footprint of programs here at the Fox Theatre.”

Officials say the Fox Theatre has awarded over $3.2 million to more than 57 historic theatres in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina and North Carolina.