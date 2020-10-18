‘ I’m happy to be alive’ : Veteran shares story of battling Covid – 19

AUGUSTA – For Thomas James, surviving Covid -19 was a difficult journey. As a veteran and a cancer survivor, James has been through a lot, but Covid was a new challenge.

” I’m happy to come home and I’m happy to be alive,” James said.

His Covid -19 diagnosis meant a three month stay in the hospital, physical therapy and being on a ventilator.

His wife of 50 years Lucy said the outpouring of love and sport she received from family and friends helped her to stay strong.

” People were there for me and they knew what I was going through. It made me feel wonderful because I know that people care,” Lucy said.

Even though Lucy couldn’t physically be in the hospital with her husband she sent messages through nurses to make sure he knew he was loved.

” I always told them to tell him that we love him. His wife and his children love him and they told him that all the time,” Lucy said.

His family and friends hope his story will encourage others going through a similar situation.



” It will give another family and another person the hope they need to know that their family member or loved one can make it through this,” Pastor Mark T. Harris said.