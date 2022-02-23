AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF) – Controversy is brewing between neighbors and their commissioners over the most recently drawn redistricting maps. People living in Elderberry called a press conference Wednesday to voice their disapproval over the maps.

“It is my unofficial opinion that Senator Max Burns took the map, bawled it up, and threw it into the trash can, ” said Elderberry resident, James Germany.

Germany says this is how he feels Senator Max Burns reacted to the original maps approved by the AD HOC committee.



He says, “The AD HOC committee voted to approve a map that showed the least amount change and what best represented the population of Augusta Richmond County.”



Germany says the Committee forwarded those maps to the Augusta Commission and to the Richmond County School Board who both voted unanimously to approve them. However, people in Elderberry say dissatisfaction from the Summerville Neighborhood got those maps changed.



“The maps the Burns introduced as Senate Bill 457 and 458 did not even go through the proper process there were not town hall meetings. Now, some citizens did not get a chance to look at the maps, but I’m sure citizens did,” he said.



Things quickly escalated after that. Another resident from the Elderberry community accused their commissioner, Commissioner McKnight of straddling the fence when it comes to speaking up for the majority of her district.



“I’m calling for a recall on Commissioner McKnight. I am calling for a recall it takes 100 signatures to get rolling and I have gotten it started already,” said Monique Braswell who lives in Elderberry.



Monique Braswell says there were several meetings before the maps were redrawn.

She says state lawmakers were not part of those meetings.



Braswell says “She does not listen to us. Instead, she wants to have the last say, this was our meeting. This was her tie to understand our hurt our pain, why we feel the way we feel, but instead, she heard recall and she flipped.



Commissioner McKnight is responding to the meeting saying she feels backstabbed by her own constituents.



She says, “I went out there today and I had people tell me not to go , but I went out there because I represent 309. Now what happened today was uncalled for.”



She also says that those elderberry residents are mad at the wrong people

“They know that commissioners have no control over this redistricting map and I’ll say this I only got to see and vote on one map. I wanted to be a part of the AD HOC committee, but I wasn’t,” said McKnight.



McKnight says she was hurt by the residents’ talk of a recall, and by their criticism of a photograph she was in with Senator Burns.



“Our job is to meet with people of all walks of life we are to work with all walks of life. Each one of these commissioners meet and talk with state officials.”

People in Elderberry will be having another meeting ahead of the commissioner’s meeting next week.