Illuminate Fall Conference to feature author and Bible teacher Kay Arthur

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)— Women of Warren, a ministry of Warren Baptist Church, will feature international Bible teacher Kay Arthur at its Fall Conference, “Illuminate.”

The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 26 from 9am – 5pm. Tickets are $30 and include a boxed lunch. Tickets may be purchased at the church office, 3203 Washington Road, or online.

Childcare will not be offered. Kay Arthur is an award-winning author, co-founder of Precept Ministries International, teacher and host of Precepts for Life.

“Our Fall Conference is called Illuminate based on the verse from Psalms 119:105 that reads, ‘Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path.’ We cannot think of a person better to illuminate the Word of God to women than Kay Arthur, one who has been teaching Bible study for over 50 years,” shared Jacqueline Heider, Director of Women’s Ministry at Warren Baptist.

For more information about the Illuminate Fall Conference at Warren Baptist Church, email women@warrenbaptist.org or call 706.922.7026.