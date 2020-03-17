Illegal meeting concerns keeps Augusta from taking action

It was an easy day for security at the Municipal Building, no members of the public allowed, that included attending the scheduled commission meeting.

“It is my point to talk about that when we get in because that is an issue depends on what type of meeting it is but we’ll talk about it when we get in,” said Commissioner Sammie Sias.

It was a regular commission meeting and some city leaders were ready to talk about how the public couldn’t be kept out.

“Of course you’re going to have a public meeting with an elected official you have to have it open to the public or you don’t have the meeting it’s simple as that,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

It was Mayor Davis who directed the closure of the building to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

“That further help us to stem the tide as it relates to spreading the virus which is why we are quote saying government buildings are closed to the general public that is the right thing for us to do,” said Mayor Davis.

But the city attorney saying it wasn’t the right thing to do to hold a commission meeting while keeping the public out.

“But the public has the right to attend this meeting I have advise the mayor to that affect,” said City General Counsel Wayne Brown.

“By closing the building you made this meeting illegal today that’s what the attorney said?”

“I’m going to yield to the attorney had we had the meeting it would have quote been illegal,” said Mayor Davis.

Mayor Davis saying there are a number of issues he wants the commission to address for the city’s response to the corona virus the commission will try again to hold its meeting on Thursday this time with the public invited in Augusta George Eskola WJBF Newschannel 6.